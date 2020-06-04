Media player
UK's big zoos at risk of closure
The Covid crisis has put the survival of the Chester Zoo at risk, the attration has said.
It has been closed to visitors since 21 March, and like other large zoos, has been told by the government to prepare to stay shut "indefinitely".
04 Jun 2020
