"Every precaution" needed on public transport

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mandatory face coverings on public transport in England
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced face coverings will be mandatory on public transport in England from 15 June.
Mr Shapps said "every precaution" must be taken as passenger numbers are expected to increase when lockdown measures are further eased.
He said the requirement "does not mean surgical masks...it means the kind of face covering you can easily make at home."
-
04 Jun 2020
