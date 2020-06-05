40,000 UK Covid-19 deaths - what happened?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 40,000 UK deaths - what happened?
The UK's coronavirus death toll has passed more than 40,000, according to the latest government figures.
A total of 40,261 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for the virus, up 357 from Thursday.
The BBC's Laura Foster looks at how we got here.
-
05 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window