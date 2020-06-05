40,000 UK Covid-19 deaths - what happened?
The UK's coronavirus death toll has passed more than 40,000, according to the latest government figures.

A total of 40,261 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for the virus, up 357 from Thursday.

The BBC's Laura Foster looks at how we got here.

