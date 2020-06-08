Life as a young carer under lockdown
Coronavirus: Life as a young carer under lockdown

There are estimated to be 700,000 young carers in England.

Twelve-year-old Finlay and 15-year-old Danielle describe how their lives have changed living through the coronavirus pandemic.

