London protesters: 'Racism is a bigger killer'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

George Floyd: Thousands at anti-racism protest in London

Crowds have gathered in London, and other UK cities, to protest over the death of George Lloyd.

Thousands have come out despite official advice to avoid mass gatherings due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Read more: Thousands turn out for UK anti-racism protests

  • 06 Jun 2020
Go to next video: US children explain why they are protesting