Emotional D-Day surprise for veteran in lockdown

Harry Billinge had planned to be in Normandy for the 76th anniversary of D-Day, visiting a new British memorial with other veterans.

The 94-year-old raised tens of thousands of pounds for the memorial - and he was even made an MBE for his efforts.

But the trip was cancelled due to coronavirus. So BBC Breakfast surprised with a face from the past.

