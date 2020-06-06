Emotional D-Day surprise for veteran in lockdown

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
D-Day anniversary: Emotional surprise for veteran in lockdown
Harry Billinge had planned to be in Normandy for the 76th anniversary of D-Day, visiting a new British memorial with other veterans.
The 94-year-old raised tens of thousands of pounds for the memorial - and he was even made an MBE for his efforts.
But the trip was cancelled due to coronavirus. So BBC Breakfast surprised with a face from the past.
Read more: Memorial 'brought to veterans' for D-Day
06 Jun 2020
