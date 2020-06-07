Slave trader statue torn down in Bristol
Video

Slave trader statue torn down in Bristol anti-racism protest

Anti-racism protesters have pulled down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

Thousands of people have been demonstrating in cities across the UK this weekend, which were sparked by the death of black man George Floyd in the US.

