'World pays no attention when we do not stand up'
George Floyd: Bishop of Dover calls for transformative social contract

The Bishop of Dover says people have "responsibly weighed up the risks" before taking part in anti-racism protests across the UK.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin - the Church of England's first black female bishop - said we need a new social contract that "delivers the transformation that is needed".

  • 07 Jun 2020
