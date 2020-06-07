Aerials of London anti-racism march - sped up

Video

Thousands have lined the streets of London, from the US embassy in Vauxhall to Parliament Square, in an anti-racism protest following the death of George Floyd.

Protesters appeared to be ignoring warnings from both the police commissioner and Health Secretary Matt Hancock not to congregate and risk spreading coronavirus.

Free masks, gloves and hand gel were being handed out by some volunteers.

This video shows six minutes and 30 seconds of footage condensed into 75 seconds.