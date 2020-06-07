'We have a pandemic of black people dying every day'

Video

Two young organisers of the weekend's anti-racism protests have told BBC that theirs is the generation to bring about real change.

Since the killing of George Floyd in the US the hashtag #blacklivesmatter has been used 40 million times on social media.

Thousands of protesters massed for a second day on Sunday outside the US embassy in London before moving towards Whitehall.

Other protests have been taking place in Manchester, Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Protesters appeared to ignore warnings from the police commissioner and Health Secretary Matt Hancock not to congregate and risk spreading coronavirus.

Community affairs correspondent Rianna Croxford reports.