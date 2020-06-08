'A pandemic of black people dying every day'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Pandemic of black people dying every day'

Two young organisers of the weekend's protests tell BBC theirs is the generation to bring real change.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Jun 2020