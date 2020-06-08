Violent end to day of peaceful protests

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Violent end to day of mostly peaceful anti-racism protests
Peaceful anti-racist protests took place across the country over the weekend, with some obeying social distancing. In the capital, however, protests ended with a violent clash between the police and crowds.
-
08 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window