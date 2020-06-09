The Sikh volunteers feeding thousands in lockdown

Video

Places of worship in England will be able to reopen their doors on 15 June. Churches, temples, synagogues and mosques can open to the public for private prayer only.

Full services and group worship will start later after a consultation. The prime minister is expected to update the cabinet on the plans at a meeting on Tuesday.

One of the largest Sikh temples or Gurdwaras in the UK has responded to the lockdown by reinventing itself as an emergency food operation, delivering thousands of meals a day to NHS staff and those most in need.