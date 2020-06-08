Patel statue comments show 'lack of understanding'

Video

Bristol's mayor Marvin Rees has said Home Secretary Priti Patel's comments on the downing of a slave trader's statue showed an "absolute lack of understanding".

She has said the incident was "utterly disgraceful" and "it's not for mobs to tear down statues".

Mr Rees said that he did not condone criminal damage and it would be better to remove the statue through a democratic process, but politicians need to look at the meaning behind the events that have taken place.