Sterling: 'No representation in the hierarchy'
Video

Raheem Sterling: 'We have no representation in the hierarchy'

Manchester City Midfielder Raheem Sterling has spoken the BBC's Newsnight about the Black Lives Matter movement.

He says the protests are "a great starting point," but

Speaking about the football industry, the England player explained that although about a third of Premier League players are black, there is less diversity among people in other roles, such as coaching.

  • 08 Jun 2020
