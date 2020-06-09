Floyd death 'a great inflection point in history'
Biden on George Floyd: Death is great 'inflection point in US history'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has spoken to CBS News after meeting the family of George Floyd, including his young daughter.

He suggested that the unarmed black man's death was an "great inflection point in American history".

Following a private meeting with Mr Floyd's family in Houston to offer his sympathies, Mr Biden told CBS News Mr Floyd's death would "change the world".

