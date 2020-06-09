Jamelia: 'It's covert racism that's so damaging'

Video

Boris Johnson has urged the country to "work peacefully, lawfully" to defeat racism and discrimination.

Writing in the Voice, the PM said the government could not ignore the anger and "undeniable feeling of injustice" sparked by George Floyd's killing.

The UK, he said, had made "huge strides" in tackling racism in recent decades, but more had to be done.

Singer Jamelia told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire that there were still serious race issues in the UK and that black people were affected by it on a daily basis.