Slave owner statue removed in London
Slave trader statue removed outside London museum

A statue of the slave owner Robert Milligan has been removed from outside the Museum of London Docklands.

It follows anti-racism protests in Bristol, where protesters tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

  • 09 Jun 2020
