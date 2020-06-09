Slave owner statue removed in London

Media player
Slave trader statue removed outside London museum
A statue of the slave owner Robert Milligan has been removed from outside the Museum of London Docklands.
It follows anti-racism protests in Bristol, where protesters tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.
Read more: Robert Milligan: Slave trader statue removed from outside London museum
09 Jun 2020
