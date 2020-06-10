PM: Assess lockdown choices 'in fullness of time'

Video

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that questions about timing of the coronavirus lockdown and other judgements should be "examined in the fullness of time".

He was speaking at the daily government briefing, after former government advisor and SAGE member Neil Ferguson said the UK death toll would have been halved if lockdown measures were introduced a week earlier.Responding to questions from BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg, he also said the prevalence of the disease is not yet low enough to change the measures in schools.