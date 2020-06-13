'Who will get you home, if I don't?'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: London bus driver on working during pandemic
In London, at least 29 bus drivers have died from Covid-19.
BBC News Arabic followed British Iraqi bus driver, Susan, from the early days of lockdown, as she navigated her fears of working on the front line and worried about her 16-year-old daughter.
-
13 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window