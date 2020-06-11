Reunited after battle against Covid-19

Video

Many of the most seriously affected coronavirus patients are spending weeks being rehabilitated in hospital after being discharged from intensive care.

In April, BBC News filmed in University Hospital Wishaw in Lanarkshire near the peak of the outbreak there, when staff in the ICU said they felt "overwhelmed”.

Since then, our special correspondent Ed Thomas has followed the story of one patient through recovery to reunion with his partner.

Producer: Noel Titheradge

Camera: John Anthony

Edit: Steve Fildes