Contact tracer: 'You're paid to sit there'

'Mass confusion' over coronavirus contact tracing system
Recently released figures show that more than 31,000 close contacts were identified during the first week of the test and trace system in England.
An anonymous contact tracer told the BBC they felt training for the new system was inadequate and that there had been "mass confusion".
The government disputed the claims and said the new system is "helping save lives".
11 Jun 2020
