Ray Mabus: 'It's never too late'
In the wake of anti-racism protests, the former Governor of Mississippi Ray Mabus says he regrets not pushing to get the Confederate flag changed sooner.

Statues of Confederate leaders and the explorer Christopher Columbus have been torn down in the US, as pressure grows on authorities to remove monuments connected to slavery and colonialism.

The former US Navy Secretary said he didn't feel he did enough when he was governor.

  • 11 Jun 2020
