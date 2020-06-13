Racism in the UK: 'I feel like an alien'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Racism in the UK: 'I feel like an alien'

Four black men speak to the BBC's Ashley John-Baptiste about their experiences of racism in daily life.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Jun 2020