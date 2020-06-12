Trump threatens protesters in Seattle's no police zone

Media player
George Floyd: Seattle protesters declare a police-free zone
Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan has called the protesters patriotic for demanding better for "communities of colour".
However President Donald Trump has called the protesters anarchists, and threatened to send in the National Guard.
12 Jun 2020
