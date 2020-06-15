'I was hallucinating asparagus'
Generation Harvest: What it's like for the new fruit and veg picking Brits

Nat and Emily have been working as fruit and veg pickers after they both lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

One had never set foot on a farm before and the other is almost a farming veteran. But both of their families had helped out with the harvest in the past.

Here's the reality of being one of the new fruit and veg pickers.

Produced by Megan Fisher.

  • 15 Jun 2020
