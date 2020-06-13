Police and protesters in Trafalgar Square

Video

Aerial footage shows protesters gathering in central London, despite police warnings to avoid demonstrations.

Various groups from around the country, including right-wing activists and groups formed of football supporters, said they had come to London to protect symbols of British history.

A Black Lives Matter demonstration planned for Saturday was brought forward by a day over fears there could be clashes with far-right groups.

Organisers urged people not to join any anti-racism rallies planned for the weekend.