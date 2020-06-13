The Queen's official socially distanced birthday
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: The Queen's official social distanced birthday

The Queen has made her first official public appearance since lockdown began at a pared down military ceremony at Windsor Castle to mark her official birthday.

The Queen celebrated her 94th birthday in April, but it is publicly celebrated on the second Saturday of June every year.

The traditional Trooping the Colour parade was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is only the second time in her 68-year reign that the parade in London has not gone ahead.

  • 13 Jun 2020
Go to next video: A right royal chorus for Queen's official birthday