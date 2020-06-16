Gary Lineker supports Marcus Rashford's campaign

Media player
Gary Lineker: Marcus Rashford credit to his sport and his family
Gary Lineker said he supported Marcus Rashford's campaign for the government to give disadvantaged children food vouchers over summer.
The former striker also said it was strange that there was such political disagreement over getting children fed.
He spoke to Emily Maitlis on Newsnight.
16 Jun 2020
