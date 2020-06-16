Who is Kim Yo-jong?

Media player
Kim Yo-jong: Who is North Korea's Supreme Leader
A joint liaison office that was meant to improve North-South Korea relations has been blown up, after Kim Yo-jong threatened to destroy it.
Kim Yo-jong also told army forces to prepare to enter the demilitarized border zone between the two Koreas, after South Korea continued sending packages over the border.
She said "I feel it is high time to surely break with the South Korean authorities".
What else do we know about Kim Jong-un's younger sister?
16 Jun 2020
