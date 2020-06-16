PM thanks Marcus Rashford for school meal campaign

Media player
Boris Johnson thanks Marcus Rashford for school meal campaign
Boris Johnson has thanked footballer Marcus Rashford for his campaign to extend free school meals over the summer.
About 1.3 million children in England will be able to claim free school meal vouchers during the holidays.
The government previously said vouchers wouldn't be provided outside of term time, but did a U-turn after the Manchester United player's campaign.
16 Jun 2020
