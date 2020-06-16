Rashford: 'I'm grateful PM changed his decision'
Rashford 'grateful' for Boris Johnson free school meals U-turn

About 1.3 million children will be eligible for free school meal vouchers during the holidays, after a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United player spoke to Boris Johnson over the phone on Tuesday morning.

Marcus told BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent about his call with the prime minister.

