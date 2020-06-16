Rashford: 'I'm grateful PM changed his decision'

Media player
Rashford 'grateful' for Boris Johnson free school meals U-turn
About 1.3 million children will be eligible for free school meal vouchers during the holidays, after a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.
The Manchester United player spoke to Boris Johnson over the phone on Tuesday morning.
Marcus told BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent about his call with the prime minister.
You can watch the full interview on BBC Breakfast on BBC One on 17 June.
