Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Matt Hancock congratulates Marcus Rashford
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was "totally reasonable" for the government to listen to arguments and change its mind, as it had done in this case. He congratulated Mr Rashford on his "impressive" campaign
-
17 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window