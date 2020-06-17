Media player
Rashford: 'Mum rang me 10 times' after school meals victory
Footballer Marcus Rashford says he wants to do more to help those in need after winning a battle to have a free school meal voucher scheme extended.
His campaign prompted a government U-turn that will see parents claim vouchers for about 1.3 million children in England during the summer holidays.
Rashford's mother Melanie struggled to put food on the table for her five children and used food vouchers herself.
The England forward said there are "more steps that need to be taken".
17 Jun 2020
