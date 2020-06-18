'I was a French war hero's chauffeur'
The 101-year-old who was once Charles de Gaulle's chauffeur

Now 101, Olivia Jordan remembers driving the French wartime leader as he made his BBC broadcasts to occupied France in WW2.

