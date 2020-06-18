Red carpet and Red Arrows for French President

Media player
Macron's visit to London to mark anniversary
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the UK.
His visit marks the 80th anniversary of a famous broadcast by Charles de Gaulle to Nazi-occupied France, urging resistance against Hitler.
18 Jun 2020
