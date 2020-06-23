'We have to raise our children differently'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Black Lives Matter: Parents and children talk about racism

What do black parents tell their children about growing up in the UK? Three families discuss the impact of racism on their lives and what the Black Lives Matter campaign means to them.

Video Journalist: Simone Stewart

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 Jun 2020