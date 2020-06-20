Media player
Forbury Gardens, Reading: Town centre cordoned off following stabbing
A large police investigation is underway in Reading, Berkshire, following a stabbing incident at Forbury Gardens.
There are reports that several people have died, but this has not been officially confirmed.
Thames Valley Police said a man was arrested at the scene and is now in custody.
20 Jun 2020
