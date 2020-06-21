'He stabbed one...went to the next person'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'He stabbed one...went to the next person'

Three people have died following a stabbing attack in a park in Reading.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Jun 2020