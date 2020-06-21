Johnson 'appalled and sickened' by Reading attack

Media player
Boris Johnson 'appalled and sickened' by Reading stabbing attacks
Boris Johnson has said his thoughts are with the families of the three people killed in a stabbing attack in Reading.
The prime minister said that if there were lessons to be learnt after the attack the government would not hesitate to take action.
21 Jun 2020
