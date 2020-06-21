Johnson: 'On social distancing...watch this space'

Media player
Boris Johnson on 2m rule: 'On social distancing...watch this space'
The government will "bring forward proposals" on how to safely reduce the 2m social distancing rule in England this week, health secretary Matt Hancock has said.
Boris Johnson has said that the government is "sticking to the roadmap" and there would be next steps set out soon.
