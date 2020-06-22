Silence held for murdered teacher
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Reading stabbings: Students and staff pay tribute to murdered teacher

More than 100 students gathered at the gates to hold a silence at the school where James Furlong taught.

Mr Furlong, 36, was head of history, government and politics at The Holt School in Wokingham.

He was one of three people who died after a stabbing in Reading.

  • 22 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Patel: We must 'learn lessons' from Reading attack