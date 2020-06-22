Patel: We must 'learn lessons' from Reading attack

Video

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that lessons must be learned from the Reading stabbings, so that it doesn't happen again.

Three people died in the attack in Forbury Gardens on Saturday. Three others suffered serious injuries.

One suspect, Khairi Saadallah, has been arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Ms Patel added that security and intelligence services "work intensively" to assess the risks posed by people of concern.