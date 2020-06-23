Media player
Coronavirus: PM announces social distancing shake-up
The two metre rule on social distancing is to be relaxed to "one metre plus" where 2m is not possible from 4 July, the prime minister has said.
It is part of a series of measures being announced to ease the lockdown in England.
23 Jun 2020
