PM announces social distancing shake-up
Video

The two metre rule on social distancing is to be relaxed to "one metre plus" where 2m is not possible from 4 July, the prime minister has said.

It is part of a series of measures being announced to ease the lockdown in England.

  • 23 Jun 2020
