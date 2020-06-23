Whitty: Plan for the long haul into 2021

Media player
Coronavirus: Plan for the long haul into 2021 - Whitty
England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Witty has said that he would be "surprised and delighted" if the current situation with coronavirus didn't last into spring next year.
Speaking at the final government daily briefing he said he is confident in the ability of science to overcome infectious diseases, but that it was going to be a "long haul".
23 Jun 2020
