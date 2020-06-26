Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trevaile Wyse: 'I would not have been Tasered if I was white'
A West Midlands Police officer is under investigation for the Tasering of Trevaile Wyse in Birmingham back in February 2020.
-
26 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window