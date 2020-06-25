Media player
‘I was spat at directing beach traffic in Dorset'
A local councillor in Dorset has told BBC Radio 5 Live about a “pretty horrible” experience as she volunteered to direct beach traffic yesterday.
Laura Miller, a Conservative councillor, said some people were "unwilling to accept" that the roads were closed for public safety around Durdle Door.
She told 5 Live's Rachel Burden that one member of the public spat at her.
25 Jun 2020
