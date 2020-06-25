UK recycling dumped by Turkish roadside

Media player
Why is UK recycling being dumped by Turkish roadsides?
An investigation by BBC News has found that some plastic waste from Britain sent to Turkey for recycling is instead being dumped and burned on the side of roads. The UK sends more plastic waste to Turkey than to any other country, but critics say the country doesn't have the capacity to recycle its own waste, let alone the tens of thousands of tonnes being sent from overseas.
Angus Crawford reports.
Produced by Gökçe Saraçoğlu
Filmed and edited by Tony Smith
