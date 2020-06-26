UK recycling 'dumped beside road'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK recycling 'dumped beside road'

Lots of plastic waste sent to Turkey for recycling has instead been found dumped and burning by the roadside.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Jun 2020