Thousands flock to south coast
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thousands flock to Bournemouth and Brighton

A major incident has been declared in Bournemouth after thousands of people flocked to the Dorset coast on the second day of a UK heatwave.

Brighton in East Sussex also received thousands of visitors and a reported increase in anti-social behaviour.

  • 25 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'It's a national emergency not a national holiday'